Coronavirus update: Twenty seven journalists working for a Tamil news channel has been tested coronavirus positive today after getting in contact with their colleague tested positive on Sunday. Reports reveal that the infected colleague, who is 24-year-old, works as a sub-editor and got infected from his father, who works as a sub-inspector. In all, 94 samples were taken from the organization and 27 resulted positive. Though all the results from the samples taken are not yet out, all the contacts of all these 27 journalists including their family members have been quarantined. Moreover, the office of the channel has also been sealed.

Further, on April 19, another reporter working for a Tamil daily also tested COVID-19 positive and was immediately quarantined with his personal contacts and the ones living with him. The reporter also attended a press meeting and all the journalists who were a part of the meet will also get tested.

Moreover, there are also reports of 53 journalists from Mumbai tested COVID-19 positive. Further samples of 167 journalists were also taken. Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is making sure to conduct these tests in camps for all the working journalists.

Journalists including me waiting for Corona test in Chennai after 3 journos in the city test positive. pic.twitter.com/iJaR2rxrYm — J Sam Daniel Stalin (@jsamdaniel) April 20, 2020

Talking about Tamil Nadu, the state has recorded total 1,520 cases with 457 cured from the virus and 17 deaths. As per health Minister Satyendar Jain, 78 more cases have been reported from the national capital of the country in the last few hours, taking the total number of cases in Delhi to 2,081 with 47 deaths. Total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 18,601 with the death toll at 590.

