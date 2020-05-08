Coronavirus update: A total of 514 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in paramilitary forces with five fatalities. Further, more than 95 percent of jawans are from the capital.

Paramilitary forces, which are among the frontline warriors against COVID-19, are faced with the danger of catching the highly contagious disease. According to the data collected by various paramilitary forces like Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo Tibet border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Police Force (CISF) and Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB), a total number of COVID-19 positive jawans in India has crossed 500 mark and five fatalities.

One of these is the death toll and more than 450 of these cases are from the national capital. These forces are mainly deployed in sensitive areas like Jammu and Kashmir, India-Pakistan Border, Naxalite areas, India-Bangladesh border. But more than 95% of jawans who were tested COVID-19 positive, were deployed in the national capital to maintain law and order at these tough times.

According to Border Security Force, they have lost two of their jawans to COVID-19 with a total number of patients little less than 200. Over the last week, the BSF has seen a massive jump in cases, followed by CRPF. The CRPF, which saw a sudden spike in cases over the last few days, has recorded a total 162 positive cases, out of which one passed away.

The paramilitary force, which is deployed mainly in J&K and Naxal-affected areas, has reported 156 cases in Delhi where jawans are doing law and order duty. Similarly, the ITBP, which was among the first to start a quarantine center for people coming to India from abroad, has reported 85 cases of coronavirus. The CISF, deployed for security at the airport and Delhi Metro, has clocked in 35 cases so far with two fatalities. The force recorded cases from Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata almost with a marginal difference.

SSB, which normally means the India-Nepal border, recorded least number of corona cases. So far, the force has had 17 cases- all from Delhi. In terms of the total strength of forces, CRPF tops the chart with around 3.5 lakh personnel followed by CRPF with around 3.15 lac jawans. CISF has around 1.5 lac jawans followed by ITBP and SSB.

