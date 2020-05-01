Coronavirus update: Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the indigenous tests kit and real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) swab-based kits for COVID-19 which are being developed by laboratories under the ministry of science and technology will be ready by mid-May. He also quoted that the coming weeks will be crucial for India as the results of some of the research and experiments done by the scientists under the ministry of science and technology will be out.

Good quality antibody test kits along with kits for detection of virus (RT-PCR kits) will be ready by May and all the credits of the research work going in the country goes to the scientists who are working hard to fight the battle against coronavirus. The companies and institutes which have joined hands together for these projects include Dhiti Life Sciences Pvt.Ltd., Sri Ramchandra Institute of Higher Education, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Central University of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, and Chennai.

Not just this, the ministry of science and technology is also working on other projects like vaccine against COVID-19 and diagnostics. Harsh Vardhan added that scientists are working on different aspects like researches on molecules for finding a solution against coronavirus, the discovery of new drugs, testing of various new discoveries. Moreover, the ministry has four vaccine candidates whose work is at an advanced stage.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that since the virus is going to stay with us for long we are getting ready with our props to fight this battle. He added that viral sequencing is currently happening in 1000 labs in the entire country under the biotechnology department and 500 labs under the council of scientific and industrial research. Moreover, experts feel that it is high time that India focuses on make in India products by encouraging domestic manufactures.

