Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare confirmed 6,634 active cases in India. Whereas as India recorded 1000 plus cases in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths due to coronavirus has reached to 242.

Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare confirmed 6,634 COVID-19 active cases in India, whereas around 652 people have been cured and discharged. Many of them got 100 per cent cured to the disease but many are still quarantines. However, India has reported 242 death till now. In the past 24 hours, the republic of India got more 1,00o cases of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a long video conferencing with Chief Ministers, PM has taken the advice from all state Chief Minister over the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing a homemade mask to fight against coronavirus. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hints the lockdown extension as he said Prime Minister took the right decision to extend the Lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make an announcement over the lockdown extension.

Amid coronavirus lockdown country is facing a huge economic slowdown, Andhra Pradesh government brings an innovative idea to grow crops. The idea did not execute yet, soon the government will start working on it.

The United States of America recorded the highest number of deaths today due to coronavirus, President Donald Trump tried to maintain the economy of the country. The country is facing huge problems due to the falling economy. Earlier, President targetting China for plotting against America to make it a developing country instead of a developed country.

After continuous attacks on the health workers, sufficient security will be given to the health workers who are treating coronavirus patients in Delhi, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directs DCPs.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App