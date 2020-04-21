Coronavirus update: The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 18,601 in India with 3,251 people discharged from hospital and the death toll at 590.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 18,601 that includes 14,759 active cases, 3,251 people discharged from hospital and 590 deaths as per the latest data shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,336 fresh cases have been recorded with 47 deaths. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 4, 666 cases with 232 deaths. Followed by Delhi, reporting 2,081 cases with 47 deaths, Tamil Nadu with 1520 cases and 17 deaths.

There are reports that 100 people in Rashtrapati Bhavan premises have been sent for self-isolation after a person tested COVID-19 positive. Though 50 people, who came in direct contact with the patient tested negative, the patient has been sent to the quarantine center in Birla Mandir complex. Reports said the patient attended the funeral of a relative who is a resident of Rashtrapati Bhavan Estate Quarters.

Further, as per the Union Health Ministry, India has seen a development in the recovery rate of the people who have fought with the virus. The recovery rate stood at 14.75 percent this morning as compared to the previous days. Further, more than 3000 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Reports said the Centre on Monday has ordered that all the departmental canteens in the offices, departments, and Ministries will remain closed as a preventive measure to control the spread of coronavirus. Moreover, the Delhi government has also directed all the hospitals to make a media cell that will be responsible for answering a large number of social media messages about the functioning of the hospitals during the pandemic.

