Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 182,143 with the death toll at 5164. India has reported a total of 89995 active cases with more than 86000 people recovered after suffering from COVID-19 and discharged from the hospital. In the last 24 hours, all the states have recorded a total of 8,380 fresh cases with 193 deaths as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Finally, the fourth lockdown imposed by the government ends today.

Some hours back, the government has announced a phased exit from lockdown which will come in effect from tomorrow. All the containment zones in all the states will continue with a complete lockdown till June 30 with no relaxations. Further, states like Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu have entended the lockdown for 2 to 3 weeks with some relaxations. According to the reports, from June 1, there will be no restriction on the movement of goods and people between the states. Moreover, shopping malls and restaurants will also be allowed to resume services.

Reports suggest that more than 36 lakh people are tested for coronavirus so far in India. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with total of 65,168 cases with 2197 deaths followed by other states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, West Bengal, and Rajasthan.

Total number of coronavirus cases has reached 60 lakh mark globally with the toll at 3.7 lakh. The United States has alone recorded 17 lakh cases with Brazil at number two position with 5 lakh cases, Russia with 4 lakh cases and the UK with 2,74 lakh COVID cases. India positions at number nine in the list of worst-hit countries from coronavirus.

