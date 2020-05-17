Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 90,927 with the toll at 2872.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 90,000 and has reached 90,927 with the toll at 2872. India has reported a total of 53,946 active cases with 34,108 people recovered and discharged from the hospital as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Further, Maharashtra has crossed 30,000 mark on Saturday by reporting more than 1600 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours with 67 deaths.

Not just this, Mumbai has alone recorded a total of 18,555 cases with 884 new cases and 41 deaths on Saturday. Considering the increased number of cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that the lockdown will be extended in Mumbai and other major cities of Maharashtra. Total, 4,987 new cases were registered by all the states with 120 deaths in the last 24 hours. Moreover, India is the 11th most-affected nation in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

The government confirms that till now a total of 20 lakh tests have been done and is now claiming to conduct 1 lakh every day through 500 government labs and private labs in the country. India has a total of 919 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, 2,036 coronavirus health centers, 5,739 COVID-19 care centers with 2,77,429 beds for critical cases, 29,701 ICU beds and 5,15,250 isolation beds are available.

Also Read: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce last tranche of economic package at 11 am today

#COVID19: 120 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare https://t.co/GLgYHOHWyj — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

According to the global count, more than 46.34 lakh people are suffering from coronavirus with a toll of more than 3.11 lakh as per the latest figures. The USA remains the worst-affected state with 14,6 lakh cases, Russia has a total of 272,043 cases, United Kingdom with a total of 241,461 COVID-19 cases and Brazil with 233,511 cases.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App