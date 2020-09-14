Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the cases per million population in the country have also been limited to 3,328 in the country.India registered 92,071 new Covid cases & 1,136 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the country's caseload to cross the 48 lakh mark. The total case tally stands at 48,46,428 and death toll is at 79,722.

Owing to the nationwide efforts the COVID-19 related deaths have been limited to 55 per million population, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday.Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister also said that the cases per million population in the country have also been limited to 3,328 in the country. “With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths to 3,328 cases and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries,” the Minister said.



“Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 lakh cases,” he added.The Health Minister also informed Parliament about the COVID-19 situation in the country.“77,512 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours in India taking the total number of recoveries to 37,80,107 and recovery rate to 78 per cent. More than 60 per cent of active cases are concentrated in 5 states- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu,” he said.

As per the Ministry today, the number of active cases in the country stands at 9,86,598. The toll due to COVID-19 stands at 79,722 in the country as of today. As per the Health Ministry, there are 9,86,598 active cases while 37,80,108 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.As per the Ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State from the infection with 2,80,138 active cases while 29,115 patients have succumbed to the virus in the State. Andhra Pradesh comes second with 95,733 active cases and 4,846 deaths.Tamil Nadu has a total of 47,110 active cases and 8,307 deaths whereas Karnataka has 97,834 active cases and 7161 fatalities due to the pathogen.

793 new COVID-19 cases, 30 recoveries & 7 deaths reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, taking state’s positive case tally to 1,03,201 till date, including 84,548 recoveries, 17,410 active cases & 1,243 deaths so farDelhi has a total of 28,059 active cases and 4,715 fatalities due to COVID-19.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday informed that 9,78,500 samples were tested on Sunday. The cumulative samples tested up to Sunday stand at 5,72,39.428.

ALSO READ: Monsoon session: DMK MPs stage protest against NEET 2020 at Parliament premises

ALSO READ: Hope Parliament sends message that nation stands with soldiers, says PM Modi

With legacy inputs.