Coronavirus Maharashtra lockdown extension, Maharashtra lockdown 5.0 news update: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently expressed himself on the idea of lifting the nationwide lockdown after May 31, which marks as the end of the fourth phase of lockdown. He said that several parts of the state like Mumbai, Pune have shown a surge in cases and will continue to remain under lockdown. He added that the next phase of Maharashtra lockdown might also have some relaxations and further warned the public that, the next fifteen days will be very crucial in the fight against the pandemic.

Maharashtra has been the most affected state in the country which has reported the maximum number of COVID cases. The state has reported more than 62,000 cases with 33133 active cases and 2098 deaths as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Further, the recovery rate of the state has grown from 31% to 43%.

Not just public but the frontline workers from the medical fraternity are also being affected as five alternative medical practitioners have also lost their lives after suffering from Covid-19. On Friday, two more police people lost their lives suffering from coronavirus. Overall, in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 7,964 fresh COVID-19 cases with 265 deaths.

India has reported a total 1,73,763 cases and is also ranked at 9th position in the worst-affected countries list. With a total of 86,422 active cases, more than 82,000 people are recovered and discharged from the hospital. Moreover, after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state with 20,246 coronavirus cases and 154 deaths.

