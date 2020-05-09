The number of recoveries in Andhra Pradesh surpasses new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. During a review meet, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that coronavirus positive rate in the state is 1.17 percent against the country's positive rate of 3.92 percent.

The containment of COVID 19 has shown improvement in Andhra Pradesh with the number of recoveries clocking more numbers than those testing positive while the state still continues to lead the nation in the number of tests conducted per million population. While the number of discharges of patients was 45 the number of new cases was recorded at 43, the majority of them, 31, coming from old clusters. The number of tests per million in the state has been 3,091 followed by Tamil Nadu 2,799 and Rajasthan 1,942.

The State has recorded a total of 1,65,069 tests and on Friday itself about 8,388 tests were conducted. During the review meeting here on Saturday, chaired by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, it was told that COVID-19 positive rate in the state is 1.17 percent against the country’s rate of 3.92 percent. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the state is 2.28 percent against the country’s 3.3 percent.

Briefing on the Koyambedu market incident, the officials said that there has been an increase in positive cases in Nellore and Chittoor districts as people went to buy vegetables from that market.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh govt representative Rathnakar Pandugayala facilitates Telugu students with groceries and financial aid in US

The Chief Minister instructed officials to take intensive care of high-risk patients as they are more prone to COVID-19, and the mortality rate is high among them. Arrangements have been made at 11. State check posts with facilities for medical examination and availability of doctors. Thermal screening is conducted on all those entering the State. About 700 labourers have entered the state without testing. With help from local authorities, they were traced and shifted to isolation wards.

YSR Telemedicine is progressing well. So far, only 500 calls are pending and will strictly ensure that the medicines be delivered in 24 hours, said officials. Health Department Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and other officials were among those present at the review meeting.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App