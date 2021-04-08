The growing number of covid cases indicates an alarming situation as there is a massive surge in daily case count. Despite a vaccination drive being carried out, experts suggest that India's situation is worse than it was a year ago when it didn't even have masks.

With the number of Coronavirus cases increasing at an alarming rate in India, at least six states have raised an issue of shortage of vaccine doses. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today hold a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of all states and union territories to address the ongoing Covid-19 situation and vaccination strategy in India.

The growing number of covid cases indicates an alarming situation as there is a massive surge in daily case count. Despite a vaccination drive being carried out, experts suggest that India’s situation is worse than it was a year ago when it didn’t even have masks. PM’s meeting is scheduled for around 6.30 pm today and it comes in the midst of a sharp increase in new infections.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to relax the vaccination age limit and to expand the vaccination drive to all people. However, On Tuesday, the Centre rejected demands from some states to expand vaccination to include more age groups, claiming that vaccine access is “limited” and that the goal is to protect the most vulnerable people, not to “administer to those who want it but to those who need it.”

Maharashtra is currently facing a shortage of vaccine doses. Maharashtra might have to stop its coronavirus immunisation drive after a few days because of a shortage, according to state Health Minister Rajesh Tope. He said Maharashtra needs a stable supply of 40 lakh doses of Covid vaccines each week.

A new high of 1.15 lakh Covid-19 cases and 630 deaths has been recorded on Wednesday. To tackle the second wave of the pandemic, many parts of the country, including Delhi and Maharashtra, have enforced local lockdowns and night curfews. In addition, the Chhattisgarh government declared a full lockdown in Raipur, the state capital, starting April 9. The lockdown will be in effect until April 19th.

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization a year ago, in March of 2021. India went into a state of complete lockdown on March 25 after a one-day janata curfew.