Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 37, 336 with the death toll at 1218 as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in India is at 26,167 with 9950 people recovered after suffering from COVID-19. A total of 2,293 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours with the toll increased by 71.

Maharastra becomes the first state to report a total of 11,506 cases with 1879 cured and 485 deaths. Followed by Gujarat which is the second most affected state with 4,721 cases and 236 deaths. Delhi comes at number three with 3,738 cases and 61 deaths. Cases in Madhya Pradesh has reached total 2,719 with 145 deaths, followed by Rajasthan with 2,666 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 2,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19

To control the transmission of the virus, the government has announced the extension of nationwide lockdown by two weeks on Friday. The third phase of lockdown was issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. During this period, the green and orange zones that have reported no or fewer cases of COVID-19 will be provided with some reliefs and will be allowed to resume some non-essential activities. Further, around 1400 migrant workers working in a manufacturing factory were sent back to their districts through buses during the lockdown in Karnataka. Some hours back, a special train was sent from Telangana to Jharkhand carrying 1400 migrant labourers.

2293 new cases, 71 deaths in the last 24 hours; this is the highest number of cases reported in one day: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare https://t.co/kd8KWQJgY2 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

According to the global numbers, the United States has reported 1,883 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 64,808. A total of 33.43 lakh people are infected with coronavirus and 2.38 lakh people have lost their lives due to the pandemic as per the reports.

