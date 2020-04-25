Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 24,506 including 18,668 active cases, 5062 cured, and 775 deaths. A total of 1,429 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours with 57 deaths.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases has now reached at 24,506 with the death toll at 775. The total number of active cases in India is at 18,668 with 5062 discharged from the hospitals as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Further, India has recorded 1,429 fresh cases in the last 24 hours with 57 deaths. Further, India has also recorded the highest single-day toll since the time virus started spreading.

Maharastra, which is the worst-hit state, has recorded 778 new cases in the last few hours taking the total count to 6,817 with 301 deaths. Further, Mumbai has also become the worst affected city as it has alone recorded 3,000 cases. Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat which has recorded 2,815 cases with 127 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 1852 cases and 92 deaths, National capital with 2,514 cases, and 53 deaths.

Delhi has till now maintained the best recovery rates as compared to all other states with 857 people cured of the virus. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also leaving no stone unturned to control the spread of coronavirus and said on Friday that the plasma therapy has shown positive results on four patients. Moreover, Tripura Chief Minister has declared the state to be coronavirus- free and even Goa and Manipur have zero COVID-19 cases.

Global tally of coronavirus has reached more than 2.7 million people with 195,000, who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 as per reports. United States remains the worst affected country by recording the maximum number of coronavirus cases which comprises over one-fourth of global COVID-19 deaths.

