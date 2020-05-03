Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India is at 39, 980 with the toll at 1301.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India is at 39, 980 with the toll at 1301 as per the latest data shared by the ministry of health and family welfare. The total number of active cases in India is now at 28, 046 with 10632 recovered after fighting a battle with coronavirus. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by recording a total of 12296 cases with 2000 recovered and 521 deaths. Followed by Gujarat with 5054 cases and 262 deaths and the capital has recorded a total of 4122 cases with 64 deaths. Madhya Pradesh has a total 2846 cases with 151 deaths and Rajasthan with 2770 cases.

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 39,980 including 28,046 active cases, 10,633 cured/discharged/migrated and 1301 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/fiHgYVEl14 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

