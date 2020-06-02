Coronavirus update: Total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 198,706 with toll at 5598. India has reported a total of 8,171 fresh cases of COVID-19 with 204 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus update: India has reported a total of 8,171 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours by all the states, taking the total count near 2 lakh mark. India has registered a total of 198,706 cases with the death toll at 5598. Further, India has recorded a total of 97,581 active cases with more than 95,000 people cured and discharged from the hospital as per the latest figures by the Health Ministry. Maharashtra, which is the most affected state, has recorded total of 70,013 cases by recording 2,361 fresh cases, 37543 active cases, and 2362 deaths.

More than 1100 new infections were recorded from Tamil Nadu, taking the total count at 23,495 on Monday. Meanwhile, Delhi, which is at number three position, registered 990 new cases and 50 deaths on Monday taking the total cases at 20,834. The health ministry on Monday said that the recovery rate is increasing and the fatality rate is now going down.

A total of 62 lakh coronavirus cases were registered from all across the world so far with the death toll at 3.75 globally. The United States is the worst-hit country which has recorded a total of 18 lakh cases with death numbers at 1.05 lakh. The World Health Organization said that the virus has not become less pathogenic, Italian doctor claims that coronavirus has lost some potency.

Despite imposing the largest lockdown in the world, reports reveal that more people have died in India than anywhere else in Asia except Iran. The government of India has decided to lift the lockdown in phases. From June 8, religious places, restaurants, and malls will be allowed to open. Though Maharashtra and Delhi have still kept some restrictions, Haryana and West Bengal have announced the new relaxations.

