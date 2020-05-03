Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 40,000 mark, taking the total tally to 40,263 with toll at 1306. According to the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 28,070 active cases have been reported with 10,886 people recovered after fighting a battle against COVID-19. A total of 2,487 cases have been reported with 83 more patients losing their lives in the last 24 hours. ICMR official reveals that a total of 10,40,000 tests has been conducted in the country till now.

According to the state-wise tally, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with a total of 12,296 cases. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has reported a total of 790 fresh cases with 36 deaths, taking its total tally to 521. Gujarat comes at second after recording 5,055 cases with 262 deaths, the capital records total 4122 cases with 64 deaths as per the latest data shared by the Helth Ministry.

Moreover, the government has also extended the nationwide lockdown by two weeks till May 17. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that though the lockdown is an important measure to control the spread of COVID-19, he added that get ready to live with coronavirus as it is time to re-open the capital. The Chief Minister also suggested the Centre to remove entire Delhi from the red zone.

Also Read: Coronavirus India: Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi is ready to relax lockdown restrictions, not right to mark entire city under red zone

2487 new #COVID19 positive cases, 83 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare https://t.co/rx1r2lyxEe — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Listing down the activities that will be permitted after May 4, private offices are allowed to open but only with 33% strength, delivery of essential goods through e-commerce sites is also allowed and the government offices engaged in the supply of essential services are also allowed to function.

#WATCH Delhi is ready to re-open now…We will not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril. The revenue has fallen from Rs 3500 Crores in April month of previous years to Rs 300 Crores this year. How will government function?: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/jKzVp0959b — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App