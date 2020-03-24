Coronavirus update: The Lawsuit has been filed against the Chinese authorities by the US Lawyer Larry Klayman to create and release the deadly virus, they claimed that China has used biological weapon for war which was banned in 1925.

Coronavirus update: The plaintiffs have filed the 20 trillion Dollar case against China for creating deadly virus in their labs. The case has been filed by the US lawyer Larry Klayam on the Chinese authorities in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The plaintiffs claimed that China had created the novel coronavirus in their labs and release it who took the lives of more than 16000 people worldwide.

The lawyers also claimed that China tried to use this biological weapon as the weapon for war. China does not only released the virus and called the world for war, but it also violated the law of the US, other international laws, several norms, and treaties. The lawyers of the US asked for USD 20 Trillion as the punishment, it can’t be ignored that the amount is way bigger than China’s actual GDP.

Reports say US lawyer Larry Klayman and plaintiffs along with his advocacy group Freedom Watch and Texas company Buzz Photos claimed that the country has planned the massive destruction which is against the law. They filed the lawsuit against the Chinese government, Chinese army, Chinese army’s Major General Chen Wei, Director of Wuhan Institute of Virology Shi Zhengli and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The plaintiffs also claimed that China has only one lab which deals with the deadly Virus-like coronavirus, it is located in Wuhan and it could be a planned step. Till now, over 17000 people have died due to the novel coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now announced 21-day locked down in India.

