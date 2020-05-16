Coronavirus update: The total cases in India has now crossed 85,000 mark with the toll at 2752. A total of 3,970 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 103 deaths.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 85,940 with the toll at 2752. India has a total of 53,035 active cases of COVID-19 with 30,152 people recovered and discharged from the hospitals as per the recent report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 3,970 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 103 deaths. According to the state-wise data, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with a total of 29,100 COVID-19 cases with toll at 1068. Further, Mumbai has reported a total of 15,000 COVID-19 cases.

Tamil Nadu remains at number two with the second-highest number of cases 10,108 with 71 deaths. Followed by Gujarat and Delhi with 9,931 and 8,895 total cases. There are also reports that if the Centre accepts Delhi government’s suggestion of resuming Delhi Metro from Monday, people will now have a different experience. Under the new guidelines, only people with smartcards will be allowed. Wearing masks and practicing social distancing is necessary. AAP government has also said that only government employees will be allowed with E-passes and involved in essential services.

Further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new reforms for the farming sector which included new central law that allows farmers to sell their produce freely and can avail better prices on Friday. Not just this, she also announced Rs 1.5 trillion package to strengthen the infrastructure and logistics in the agriculture field.

According to the global tally, more than 4.5 million COVID-19 cases are registered worldwide with the death toll at 307,000 deaths. The United States has alone recorded 1.4 million cases. Moreover, as per the recent reports, President Donald Trump has said that the United States will donate ventilators to India to support the country in fighting against coronavirus. Further, he also called PM Modi his good friend.

