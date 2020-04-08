Coronavirus: 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Shamli, Kanpur and Saharahpur to be sealed from midnight till April 15, said UP Chief Secretary.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari on Wednesday, April 8 announced complete lockdown in hotspots of 15 districts including Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Shamli, Kanpur and Saharahpur. Reports said these areas have been most affected by the novel coronavirus aka COVID-19 and on orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be completely sealed from April 8 to April 15. The state Chief secretary added that the decision will be reviewed soon. The government will take care of 100% home delivery of essential items in areas under lockdown.

Notably, the state has so far detected 326 cases of coronavirus, off which 21 have been cured while 3 lost their lives.

An official told the media that all these 15 districts have 6 or more cases each. The complete lockdown will continue till at least April 15, when a review will be done. Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs, Avnish Awasthi, said the government is trying to identifying the hotspots in these districts in consultation with the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police.

#UPDATE Districts which have 6 or more cases are Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Saharanpur, Maharajganj & Sitapur. Lockdown will be observed in the hotspots in these dists: Addl Chief Secretary pic.twitter.com/eQBIoOCuKe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2020

The stringent action by the Yogi Adiyanath government has been taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with top officials and key leaders. Taking a cue from the meeting that the nationwide 21-day lockdown could be extended, CM Yogi has tighten the restrictions in wake of people’s health.

#WATCH: 15 districts have high viral load of #COVID19. So affected areas will be sealed. Only home delivery & medical teams will be allowed there. It's being done to prevent community spread, as numbers are high: RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary pic.twitter.com/BkNrCkvUnd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2020

Reports claiming extension of lockdown in Punjab and Odisha till April 30 too surfaced on the internet, but minutes after the false news went viral, Captain Amarinder’s media advisor cleared the air stating no decision on extending lockdown after April 14 has been made yet.

The situation is deteriorating across the country as the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 5000 mark. 4643 cases are active right now, 401 people have recovered, and 149 people succumbed. While one case has been migrated.

