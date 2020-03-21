Coronavirus: Today Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanth has announced a scheme in which financial aid of Rs 1,000 per month will be given to 20.37 lakh daily wage workers. Around, 5.97 workers do not have bank accounts, so, the Urban Development Department will open their accounts within 15 days.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: With the novel coronavirus pandemic affecting not only the health but also the livelihood of the poor, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanth has approved a daily wage scheme in which financial aid of Rs 1,000 per month will be given to 20.37 lakh breadwinners and free ration to 1.65 crore workers.

Through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the money will be transferred to their bank accounts. With more than 5.97 workers not having bank accounts, the government has ordered the Urban Development Department to open their accounts within 15 days.

The scheme was taken up when state finance minister Suresh Khanna’s team tabled the report related to daily-wage earners. The estimated cost of the scheme is Rs 203 crore. CM Yogi Adityanath also gave the orders for immediate food grain release for a month. Workers with Antyodaya cards will get free ration. Those registered with the labour department will get 20kg wheat and 15 kg rice under the scheme. About 1.67 people hold Antyodaya cards in the state.

Watch Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s announcement:

The money will be spent as paid salary to the workers. With this one-month-long, food grains will be given to them promptly. Even dues on MGNREGA workers will be exempted, said CM Adityanath. According to the official statement, the decision has been taken as economic activities have been shut down, the scheme will benefit such earners who merely earn for themselves and for their families (daily basis).

Reports said of 20.37 lakh daily wage earners, 5.97 workers do not have their bank accounts, so the government has asked the department to work upon it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, all the transport services will be halted, even Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department bus services.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App