The day which we all have been waiting for since the past year has finally arrived. On January 16th, India will be undertaking the world’s biggest immunization program in its battle against covid. The vaccination drive will be launched at 10:30 am today after PM Modi addresses the nation via video conferencing. The first phase of the drive which is set to begin today is aimed at inoculating 3 crore health and frontline workers.

On January 3rd DCGI had given emergency use approval to Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Throughout the past week, 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin have been shipped out to all states as a part of initiating the first phase. Today’s target is to vaccinate over 3 lakh health care workers and other essential workers. The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has called the much-anticipated drive “probably the beginning of the end” of the pandemic.

Around 3000 sites across all states and UT’s have been identified for conducting the drive. An estimated number of 100 people will be vaccinated at each site. There will be a five-member team on each site that will be conducting the whole process from identifying the beneficiaries, inoculating to handling the crowds. As per the health ministry, the beneficiaries will not be given a choice between the two vaccines.

Further, all real-time data of the vaccination process including information regarding vaccine storage, administrators, and beneficiaries will be reflected on the Co-WIN app which will be launched by the government today. A 24×7 hotline – 1075, will also be available to take on the queries related to the vaccination drive.