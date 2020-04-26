The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 26,496 confirmed cases in India, including 19,868 active cases and 824 people have lost their lives.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday, April 26, reported 1,975 fresh COVID-19 aka coronavirus cases in India in last 24 hours. With this fresh addition, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has grown to 26,917, off which, 826 people lost their lives. Health Ministry said 47 succumbed to highly contagious illness across the country.

A total of 26,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, including 19,868 active cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. 824 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country.

The Health Ministry’s latest report claim that the virus is spreading in clusters now as examined in 68% of the COVID-19 cases reported from 27 districts.

In Uttar Pradesh, As many as 1,843 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported till date, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health, on Sunday.

Prasad further said that out of 1,843 cases, 289 patients have either been cured or discharged, while 29 deaths have been reported in the State so far.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 26,496, including 19,868 active cases of the virus.

So far, 5,803 patients have either been cured or discharged while 824 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Delhi’s Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Jahangirpuri area has also been closed and the hospital is being sanitised after 44 staff members including doctors were tested positive for COVID-19, Delhi Health Department said on Saturday.

“Total 44 staff members including doctors at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19. Test reports of other staff members are awaited. Hospital’s medical services have been closed and the hospital is being sanitized,” Delhi Health Department said.

Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that there are 2,625 coronavirus cases in Delhi, out of which 111 were reported yesterday.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App