Coronavirus: Here's how people in India clapped and rung bell to thank doctors, nurses, media, delivery boys, police and others who are acting as fighters to tackle coronavirus.

By ringing bells, beating utensils and clappings, the nation thanked doctors, nurses, media, delivery boys, police, army and others on Sunday for providing essential services during the janata curfew (a day’s lockdown) called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People from all age groups across the country expressed their gratitude including politicians, film stars, sports personalities and common man. The social media today is flooded with videos of celebrations that showcased unity of the nation and a strong will power to fight against the deadly virus.

Preisdent Ramnath Kovind, heavyweight politicians Yogi Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Prakash Javadekar, Manoj Tiwari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, social activists Baba Ramdev, actor Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kirti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Sherry and others thanked national heros and fighters against corovirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in another tweet, thanked people of the country for staying indoors and powering the drive to curb spreading of virus. PM Modi said the direction given by the Centre and the state governments should be followed by every citizen and fight against coronavirus continues.

People of the country have shown that they can tackle any challenge or situation together.

Here’s how citizens thanked doctors, media persons, police, delivery boys and other coronavirus fighters:

The best thing I saw on internet today #5baje5minute pic.twitter.com/Bjz9Qxouhn — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) March 22, 2020

Corona can impose Janta curfew but can't dampen our spirits! Gratitude to our frontline doctors, nurses, workers, forces & every1who is our first line of defense Above all thanks 2 the supreme leader @narendramodi ji who made it possible #5baje5minute #clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/Ti4MZWUuRZ — Chaitanya (@CastelessHindu) March 22, 2020

#5baje5minute My Daughter’s gratitude to Corona Warriors!! Thanks to All Warriors👏🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/CKuTgvthlq — Yogesh Bung (@yogeshbung) March 22, 2020

And the best Thali player award goes to…#5baje5minute pic.twitter.com/5tijwvEQFD — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) March 22, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the nation to remember and thank coronavirua fighters from terraces, balconies or windows.

So far, the deadly virus has claimed more than 11,800 lives globally infecting around 3,00,000 people. While in India, 6 people succumbed to COVID-19 off 341 infected, said the Ministry of Health and Welfare website.

