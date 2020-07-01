In a press conference on Wednesday, Ramdev claimed that Patanjali has procured license to sell Coronil kit for "Covid management", trials have shown favourable results.

Yog guru Ramdev on Wednesday claimed that there is no restriction on Patanjali Ayurved’s Swasari Coronil kit for “COVID management” and now it will be available across the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said: “AYUSH Ministry said that Patanjali has done appropriate work for COVID management. It said that Patanjali has started working in the right direction. We have procured a license for these medicines from the state department which is connected with AYUSH Ministry… The AYUSH Ministry said that Patanjali worked for COVID management. The treatment word is not used. These medicines have no metallic items.”

“We have no disagreement with AYUSH Ministry. Now, there is no restriction on Coronil, Swashhari, Giloy, Tulsi, Ashwagandha. From today, these medicines (Swasari Coronil Kit) will be available in the country without any legal restrictions. There is no restriction on it. I thank the AYUSH Ministry and the Narendra Modi government,” he said.

Last week, Patanjali Ayurved launched ‘Coronil and Swasari’ claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19 and said clinical trials have shown favourable results.

Later, the AYUSH Ministry said that it has taken cognizance of news in the media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for the treatment of COVID-19 by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar and said the company has been asked to “stop advertising/publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined”.

Ramdev said that Patanjali has conducted randomized, double-blinded, and placebo-controlled clinical trials. “In 3 days, 69 per cent, 100 per cent patients tested negative in 7 days. We submitted data to the Ayush Ministry. We have submitted research of our clinical trials to Ayush Ministry. Our research is in line with all protocols,” he said

He informed that Patanjali has completed three-level research of more than 10 diseases.

“We have done clinical trials on coronavirus. We have completed three-level research of more than 10 diseases including hypertension, heart diseases, asthma, arthritis, dengue, chikungunya, swine flu. We are not doing research on virology for the first time,” he said.

An FIR was registered in Jaipur against Ramdev, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna and others for their claim to develop a cure for the coronavirus.

Speaking on this, Ramdev said: “It seems that work of Yog and Ayurved inside India is a crime. FIRs have been lodged at hundreds of places in the same way cases are registered a traitor and a terrorist.”

“We have a team of 500 scientists who are working day and night. We have showcased data of our clinical trials on coronavirus, it has hit hard drug mafia, MNCs, forces which were working against swadeshi,” he said.

