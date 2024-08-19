‘Could Not Have Done It Alone’: Mother In Law Of Kolkata Rape And Murder Case Accused Sanjay Roy

Amid the ongoing investigation and protests following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, Durga Devi, the mother-in-law of accused Sanjoy Roy, suggested the involvement of more people in the crime, saying that Roy could not have done it alone.

Recounting her daughter’s experience with Roy while speaking to ANI on Monday, Durga Devi described the relationship as tense, adding that Roy thrashed her daughter, against which a police complaint was filed.

“My relations with him were very tense,” Durga Devi said, adding, “Initially, everything was good for 6 months. When she was 3 months pregnant, he caused a miscarriage. He thrashed her, and a police complaint was registered for the same. Following this, my daughter continued being ill, I bore all her expenses for medicines.”

“Sanjoy was not good. Hang him or do whatever you want with him. I won’t speak about the crime. He could not have done it alone. He can’t do it alone,” she said.

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have sparked widespread outrage and protests across various cities, with calls for justice and punishment for the accused. The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, with a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud scheduled to hear it on August 20.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has received permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested accused, CBI sources said earlier.

On August 18, the CBI team examined and conducted 3D laser mapping in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an enquiry/investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date.

According to a Home and Hill Affairs Department notification, the SIT will have the liberty to access any relevant document from govt departments and

private agencies required for expeditious completion of the enquiry. It further said that the SIT is directed to submit its first report to the State Government within a month from the date of its constitution.

The SIT will be headed by IG Pranav Kumar and will be assisted by Murshidabad Range DIG Waquar Reza, DIG in West Bengal CID Soma Das Mitra and Kolkata (Central) DC Indira Mukherjee.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

