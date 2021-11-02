The Commission had decided to hold these byelections to fill vacancies. The results of these polls will be announced today.

Counting of votes has begun for three Lok Sabha constituencies and 29 Assembly constituencies across 13 States and one Union Territory, where by-polls were held on October 30. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa and Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, are the three parliamentary constituencies that held by-polls on October 30.

As far as the assembly constituencies are concerned, five assembly constituencies of Assam that held elections earlier include Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra. Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba (SC) assembly seats in West Bengal hled polls on October 30. Madhya Pradesh held elections on Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC), Jobat (ST) seats.

Himachal Pradesh also held elections on three seats in Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai. In Meghalaya as well, bypolls for three seats in Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST) and Rajabala constituencies were held.

Bihar held elections on two seats namely Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur. Karnataka held bypolls on two seats namely Sindgi and Hangal. Rajasthan also held polls in two constituencies namely Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad (ST).

Bypolls for one seat each was held in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Mizoram and Telangana. Andhra Pradesh held an election in its Badvel (SC) constituency. Maharashtra held polls in Deglur (SC) seat. Haryana held an election in the Ellenabad assembly seat. Mizoram held polls in Tuirial (ST) assembly constituency and Telangana held a poll in the Huzurabad assembly constituency.

In West Bengal’s Dinhata and Santipur, two MPs Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar had resigned. The Commission had decided to hold these byelections to fill vacancies. The results of these polls will be announced today.

The Election Commission had decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bypolls in all the polling stations.