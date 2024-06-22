Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case Until July 6

Delhi’s Tis Hazari court has extended the judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar for an additional 14 days in connection with the alleged assault case involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar, who appeared via video conferencing, had his custody extended by Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal until July 6.

Kumar was initially placed in judicial custody on May 31 following his interrogation regarding the incident. Advocate Karan Sharma, representing Kumar, also participated in the proceedings through video conferencing.

The court has ordered that Kumar be produced via video conferencing for the next hearing due to concerns over his safety and security. This directive follows a prior court order accommodating the same security measures.

Kumar was arrested on May 18 by Delhi Police after Swati Maliwal lodged a complaint on May 16. The alleged assault incident occurred on May 13.