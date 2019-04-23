Court issues non-bailable warrant: Sharma has alleged that AAP had approached him in 2013 and had asked him to contest the assembly election in the national capital on a party ticket. He also claimed that AAP was impressed with his work. He has also claimed that he had filled up the application form for the same but later they denied him to gave way ticket to Sharma

Court issues non-bailable warrant against CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav for non-appearance in 2013 defamation case

A Delhi court on Tuesday has issued a non-bailable warrant against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav over their non-appearance in a defamation complaint filed in 2013. The order is seen as a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) before the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital. The court is all set to hear the matter on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by Surendra Kumar Sharma after the AAP party in 2013 denied to gave him a party ticket to fight the Delhi assembly elections.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal has issued the warrants against AAP party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Yogendra Yadav, who was then in the AAP, after observing that nobody was present in the accused’s side during the hearing on the complaint filed by advocate Surender Kumar Sharma.

Sharma has alleged that AAP had approached him in 2013 and had asked him to contest the assembly election in the national capital on a party ticket. He also claimed that AAP was impressed with his work. He has also claimed that he had filled up the application form for the same but later they denied him to gave way ticket to Sharma. The court had asked the three leaders to be present before the court related to the complaint. The case that has been registered under various sections has issued non-bailable warrant against the trio.

Meanwhile, AAP is busy in campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the state. However, all the three parties AAP, Congress, BJP have announced the names of candidates for the 7 Lok Sabha seats.

Last year, Arvind Kejriwal along with 5 other leaders had apologized to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley regarding a defamation case filed against him and other AAP leaders. In December 2015, Jaitley filed Rs10 crore defamation suit against the six AAP leaders after they alleged that there were financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) during Jaitley’s tenure as president of the association.

