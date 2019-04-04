Court orders Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Naroola to appear before Kolkata customs office: Rujira Naroola was held at the Kolkata airport on Mar 15-16 for allegedly carrying 2 kg gold without any declaration. The case involved Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Naroola to appear before Kolkata customs office on April 8, 2019. The court also said the customs officers can’t take any coercive step against Rujira. Rujira was held at the Kolkata airport on Mar 15-16 for allegedly carrying 2 kg gold without any declaration. She reportedly misbehaved female officials who had tried to check her bags.

The case involved Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Reports said Rujira made a phone call and a team of Kolkata Police arrived and escorted her out of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. The Kolkata Police officers allegedly asked customs officials that they should release her immediately or face consequences.

However, TMC leader Banerjee said complaint against his wife is highly politically motivated. However, reports said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a show cause notice to Banerjee’s wife accusing her of making false representation and concealing facts to obtain Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

On March 29, the MHA notice issued by the Foreigners Division claimed that Rujira was issued a PIO card by the Indian embassy in Bangkok in 2010 where it was mentioned on papers that Niphon Naroola is her father. But her marriage certificate, that had been furnished at the FRRO office in Kolkata in 2017 to convert her PIO card into OCI card, mentioned one Gursharan Singh Ahuja, a resident of New Delhi’s Rajouri Garden as her father.

