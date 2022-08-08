Court sends ISIS active member Mohsin Ahmad to NIA custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday ordered the detention of Mohsin Ahmad, an accused active member of ISIS, until August 16.

Mohsin was brought before the NIA court in the Patiala House Court complex here earlier today. Mohsin was detained on Saturday at his apartment in Delhi for suspected involvement in the collecting of finances for the terrorist organization from sympathisers in India and overseas and delivering it to Syria and other locations in the form of cryptocurrencies, according to the agency on Sunday.

Mohsin was apprehended by the NIA during a search of his current apartment in Japani Gali, Jogabai Extention, Batla House, New Delhi.

According to the NIA, he was detained in connection with ISIS’s online and on-ground activities. The NIA registered the case on its own initiative on June 25 of this year.

“Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad,” said the NIA.

The anti-terror agency further stated that the apprehended suspect was sending these monies to Syria and other locations in the form of cryptocurrency in order to boost ISIS’s activities and that further investigations into the case are ongoing.

In July of this year, the NIA searched 13 individuals’ homes in six states in connection with ISIS-related operations. Raids were carried out in six states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

The agency conducted searches in the districts of Bhopal and Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Araria in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur City in Karnataka, Kolhapur and Nanded in Maharashtra, and Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on June 25, 2022, under sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of UAPA.

