Friday, August 12, 2022

Court sends ISIS active member Mohsin Ahmad to NIA custody

National
Updated:
Vaishali Sharma
By Vaishali Sharma
Mohsin Ahmad

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday ordered the detention of Mohsin Ahmad, an accused active member of ISIS, until August 16.

Mohsin was brought before the NIA court in the Patiala House Court complex here earlier today. Mohsin was detained on Saturday at his apartment in Delhi for suspected involvement in the collecting of finances for the terrorist organization from sympathisers in India and overseas and delivering it to Syria and other locations in the form of cryptocurrencies, according to the agency on Sunday.

Mohsin was apprehended by the NIA during a search of his current apartment in Japani Gali, Jogabai Extention, Batla House, New Delhi.

According to the NIA, he was detained in connection with ISIS’s online and on-ground activities. The NIA registered the case on its own initiative on June 25 of this year.

“Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad,” said the NIA.

The anti-terror agency further stated that the apprehended suspect was sending these monies to Syria and other locations in the form of cryptocurrency in order to boost ISIS’s activities and that further investigations into the case are ongoing.

In July of this year, the NIA searched 13 individuals’ homes in six states in connection with ISIS-related operations. Raids were carried out in six states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

The agency conducted searches in the districts of Bhopal and Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Araria in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur City in Karnataka, Kolhapur and Nanded in Maharashtra, and Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on June 25, 2022, under sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of UAPA.

Also Read: NIA arrested man with ‘Islamic State links

Follow on Newsx: Linkedin

Vaishali Sharma
Vaishali Sharma

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Adani Group to invest Rs. 57,575 crores in Odisha, creating 9300 local direct jobs

National 0
The Adani Group, India's fastest-growing diversified portfolio of infrastructure,...

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named the “State Brand Ambassador” of Uttarakhand

Headlines 0
Rishabh Pant has been named the "State Brand of...

Nalini, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination moved to Supreme Court seeking release

National 0
Nalini, who was found guilty and condemned in the...

Anubrata Mondal Update: Crowd Chants “Chor Chor” Outside Court as CBI Receives Custody of TMC Leader Until August 20

Headlines 0
Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's leader, was on Thursday ordered...

To identify the source of extremely high-energy cosmic rays, Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data

Headlines 0
Researchers are now getting close to correctly identifying PeVatrons,...

Nitish Kumar-Led Government’s Floor Test In Bihar Assembly On August 24

National 0
The Nitish Kumar-led government will face a floor test...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.