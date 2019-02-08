The accused youth have been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment under Indian Penal Code Section 147 (rioting), 3 years under Section 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 5 years under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and a life sentence under Section 302 (murder).

Almost seven years after the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 in which 62 people were killed, a local court on Friday convicted seven persons to life terms for the murder of two cousins in Kawal that had caused the riots in 2013. Three people, including the two deceased named above, were killed on August 27, 2013. The other five convicts are currently in jail while two are out on bail granted by the Allahabad High Court last year.

The accused — Mujassim, Furkan, Nadeem, Janangir, Afzal and Ikbal — were found guilty in the murder of Gaurav and Sachin on August 27, 2013. The three slain, Gaurav, Sachin and another youth, Shahnawaz Qureshi, were killed in different incidents of violence.

While pronouncing the judgment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh of which Rs 1.6 lakh will be given to the families of the victims. Prosecution counsel Rajiv Kumar told the media that the accused youth have been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment under Indian Penal Code Section 147 (rioting), 3 years under Section 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 5 years under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and a lifetime sentence under Section 302 (murder). The counsel said more than Rs 2 lakh penalty has been imposed on the convicted. He reiterated that the sum will be used to rehabilitate the victims’ families by giving them the amount.

Earlier, the 2013 violence had spread to other parts of Muzaffarnagar after people returning from a Mahapanchayat were attacked en route. In February 2018, a delegation of Khap Chaudhari’s led by Muzaffarnagar BJP MP Sanjiv Balyan had urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to withdraw cases lodged against the accused Hindus.

After a month, the government sought reports from the district administration on 131 riot cases­­- which displaced more than 50,000 people. The government had also sought details of the other two cases in which Sadhvi Prachi was accused. An FIR was lodged under Sections 302 in Jansath police station area against five men for killing the two.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More