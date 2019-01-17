A special CBI court in Panchkula is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of punishment for the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and three others who have been convicted in the murder of a journalist almost 16 years ago in Haryana. The court will pronounce the sentence via video-conferencing on Thursday to avoid any law and order situation that could happen following the Dera chief movement.

A special CBI court in Panchkula is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of punishment for the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and three others who have been convicted in the murder of a journalist almost 16 years ago in Haryana. The court will pronounce the sentence via video-conferencing on Thursday to avoid any law and order situation that could happen following the Dera chief movement. On January 11, 2019, the special CBI court had convicted the 51-year-old Dera head, Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal for the murder of journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati in 2002.

Currently, the Dera chief is serving a 20-year jail term in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail for raping two of his women disciples. He was also the prime accused in the murder of Chhatrapati, who was shot at a point-blank range at his Sirsa home on October 24, 2002. The conspiracy of Chhatrapati murder was plotted by Dera chief after his newspaper ‘Poora Sach’ published an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of women sadhvis or followers by the self-styled godman.

Haryana: Security tightened in Panchkula ahead of pronouncement of sentence of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others in Journalist Ramchandra Chhatarpati murder case. pic.twitter.com/YtiBCuUEUd — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2019

In the charge sheet filed by the CBI, it has been asserted that Dera manager Krishan Lal handed over his licensed revolver and a walkie-talkie to the two shooters, Kuldeep Singh and Nirmal Singh, in the presence of Ram Rahim.

Ahead of the sentence, the Haryana Police has tightened the security system around the Sunariya jail in Rohtak. Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula where the special court will pronounce the quantum of punishment. Over 800 police personnel have been deployed at Rohtak while over 1,000 personnel have been deployed in Panchkula.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More