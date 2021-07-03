With 63.6% efficacy against the Delta variant, Covaxin must get the WHO approval. Bharat Biotech has released data findings from its third phase of trials and the results seem very promising.

As India awaits WHO’s nod for Covaxin, Bharat Biotech has released data findings from its third phase of trials, which are yet to be peer-reviewed. In its latest statement, the pharmaceutical company has revealed that Covaxin is 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19, 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19 and 63.6% effective against the Delta variant.

With 63.6% efficacy against the Delta variant, Covaxin must get the WHO approval, especially as the fears of a third wave and further variants looms. Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella tweeted last night that they are proud to put India on the global map with scientific conviction, competence ad commitment. Covaxin scores 10 world-class publications endorsing innovation, clinical research, data, safety and efficacy. She further thanks collaborators and positive BB teamwork.

Earlier EU approved green passes only to Western vaccines like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Astrazeneca & Moderna, 7 European countries have soften stand by Covishield after India talked tough. Addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Matera, Italy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday raised the issue of vaccine equity.

He said that whether it is vaccines, medicines, PPE or oxygen, international cooperation is the answer to the Covid challenge. He added that reforms have many forms but vaccine equity will be the immediate test.