Bharat Biotech launched the clinical trial of Covaxin on children in the age group of 12-18 years in Maharashtra’s second capital Nagpur. Of the four locations shortlisted by Bharat Biotech across the country, Nagpur is one of them.

The trial conducted at the Meditrina Hospital under the supervision of paediatrician Dr Vasant Khalatkar, blood samples were collected from children between the age group of 12 and 18 years. A screening of 50 volunteers (children) has been conducted and the clinical trials will begin after the blood reports are received.

The trials will be held in three phases. Children in the age group of 12-18 years will be given the shots first followed by the 6-12 years age category before inoculating children in the 2-6 years age bracket. Children with good results will be given a second dose after 28 days.