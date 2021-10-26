Dr Soumya Swaminathan, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist on Sunday informed that WHO’s technical advisory group will meet today to consider emergency use listing (EUL) for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Taking to Twitter, Swaminathan said the WHO has been working closely with Bharat Biotech to complete the dossier.

“The technical advisory group will meet on Oct 26th to consider EUL for #Covaxin. @WHO has been working closely with @BharatBiotech to complete the dossier. Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use & to expand access to populations everywhere,” Dr Swaminathan tweeted.

Covaxin has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional information at WHO’s request on September 27. “Covaxin manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis & submitted additional info at WHO’s request on 27 September. WHO experts are currently reviewing this info & if it addresses all questions raised, WHO assessment will be finalized next week,” WHO had tweeted earlier this month.

Covaxin, India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).