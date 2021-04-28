With the dramatic surge in covid infections, India begins its third phase of vaccination on May 1, with a mission to inoculate everyone in the age group 18-45 years. The Centre has issued guidelines for states and Union territories on the “effective implementation of the New Vaccination Strategy." The mandatory registration for the vaccination will begin today on the CoWIN portal.

What is going to change?

May 1 will bring certain changes in the supply that will be divided into two portions. 50 percent will go to the Centre, and the remaining 50 to the open market. The open market channel will help the states and private hospitals procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers. Prices will be decided through bidding and other ways by the manufacturers for the state and private hospitals. States are getting the vaccines at the cost more than the Centre.

Now, Private hospitals will charge 250 for the vaccine as they are directly buying it from the manufacturers and hence will set the prices on their own. People under the age bracket of 18-45 will have to mandatorily register themselves with the CoWIN platform in order to get vaccinated. There won’t be any on the spot vaccine, without prior registration, available, at least initially.

What is not changing?