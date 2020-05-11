Amid the coronavirus crisis, 184 trains have brought back 2.26 lakh workers to Uttar Pradesh, said UP additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi on Monday informed that so far 184 trains have brought back 2.26 lakh workers from other states and 55 more trains are scheduled to arrive here today.

“So far, 184 trains have brought 2.26 lakh migrant workers from other states. 55 more trains will arrive in Uttar Pradesh today. Around 1 lakh migrant workers have returned by their own conveyance,” Awasthi said in a press conference.

He said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to arrange conveyance for workers who are reaching the state borders on foot.

Also, the state government is preparing a database of the skills of the incoming workers and employment will be provided to 20 lakh people as per their skill-sets.

Speaking about the COVID-19 testing of migrant workers, Principal Health Secretary AM Prasad said: “Many of the incoming migrant workers are testing positive for COVID-19. We have village monitoring committees in rural areas and mohalla monitoring committees in urban areas. It is necessary that we implement our community surveillance model effectively.”

While asymptomatic workers are being sent to 21-day home quarantine, the symptomatic ones are being sent to institutional quarantine.

“If a worker does not test positive, we keep them in quarantine for 7 days and then send them to 14-day home quarantine,” he added.

