As many as 21 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

“BSF has recorded 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. All of them are under treatment in designated COVID-19 health care hospitals,” read an official statement released by the BSF.

It further said that till date 286 personnel have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged. The active cases as on Friday stand at 120.

Meanwhile, 591 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 12,910, including 6,412 active cases, said the Delhi Health Department.

370 patients have recovered today while 6,267 patients have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

