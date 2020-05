The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHWF) reported 1,51,767 as the total number of cases in the country with 4,337 deaths.

As many as 792 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 15,257.

“A total of 792 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, 310 recovered/discharged/migrated in this period. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 15,257, including 7,264 recovered/discharged/migrated,” said Delhi Government.

With 303 deaths, Delhi continues to be one of the worst-hit parts of the county by the deadly contagion.

With a spike of 6,387 new COVID-19 cases and 170 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country is now at 1,51,767 including 4,337 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 38 new COVID-19 cases, after which, state total number of coronavirus cases moved up to 438.

“79 persons have recovered and four people have died due to coronavirus in the state so far,” the State Health Department said in a release.

A total of 1,51,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 64,426 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

There are 83,004 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,337 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

