Sixty-six more people have tested positive of coronavirus, taking the total count in Andhra Pradesh to 2,627 on Sunday.

“In the last 24 hours, 11,357 samples were tested in the State, of which 66 people were tested positive of COVID-19. As of now, 764 are active cases,” reads an official statement released by the State’s COVID nodal officer.

Of 66 cases, 11 people are Koyambedu returnees, three from Chittoor and eight from Nellore.

According to the statement, in the past 24 hours, 29 persons have been discharged, taking the total number of discharged people to 1,807.

However, no new deaths have been reported. Till now, the total number of deaths in the State is 56, as per the statement.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,441 recovered/migrated and 3,867 deaths.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally of cases to 298 so far in the state.

“53 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 298,” according to a health bulletin from the Uttarakhand State Control Room for COVID-19.

Total number of active cases in the state currently is 238, while those recovered is 56.

Total deaths due to coronavirus are three. One patient has migrated out of the state.

According to the bulletin, most cases were reported today are from Nainital where 32 cases were reported. This was followed by Dehradun with seven cases reported today.

