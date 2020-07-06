In his press briefing on Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked people not to be intimidated by 1 lakh Covid-19 cases in Delhi as nearly 72,000 people have recovered from it. He further urged Covid-19 recovered patients to donate plasma.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that despite Delhi’s COVID-19 cases having almost reached the 1-lakh mark, people must not panic as the recovery rate in the national capital now stands at 72 percent. CM said that the number of COVID-19 cases has almost reached the one lakh mark in Delhi. However, there is no need to be intimidated by the number one lakh as almost 72,000 people have also recovered from the virus.

He further said that Delhi’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 72 percent which is pretty big because it signifies that even though people are testing positive, they are recovering as well. He said that close to 20,000-24,000 samples are being tested in the national capital on a daily basis. The national capital’s COVID-19 cases are also nearing the 1-lakh mark with 99,444 coronavirus cases and 3,067 deaths, according to the Union Health ministry.

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that despite the trials for plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 patients showing promise, there are more people requiring plasma than those coming forward to donate. He urged recovered patients to come forward and donate plasma. He also said that Delhi has started the country’s first corona plasma bank.

Delhi’s CM said that there is no cure for the coronavirus until the vaccine is developed but their trials have shown that plasma therapy can help moderate patients’ condition improve significantly. He said that in the last four-five days, there has been an increased demand for plasma but a short supply of it meaning that the number of people who need plasma is more than those coming forward to donate it. If the number of donors does not increase, then the plasma supply will dwindle.

He further said that those recovered patients donating plasma would be doing selfless service to society. He urged all those who are eligible to come forward and donate plasma. He said that there is no need to worry as it will neither cause any pain nor any weakness. They have set up the plasma bank at the ILBS which is a non-COVID hospital. Kejriwal requested the public not to refuse to donate plasma.

He also urged hospitals to give counseling to patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to encourage recovered patients to donate plasma. Kejriwal also shared a sound clipping of two people who had recently recovered from COVID-19 and were willing to donate their plasma. He appreciated them for deciding to donate their plasma as well.

