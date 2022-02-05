India on Saturday recorded 1,27,952 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,20,80,664, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also reported 1,059 new deaths in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally of deaths to 5,01,114 due to coronavirus. With this, the active caseload of India is presently at 13,31,648, constituting 3.16 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 95.64 per cent while the positivity rate also fell to 7.98 per cent, the health ministry said. The weekly positivity rate also dipped to 11.21 per cent. As many as 2,30,814 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 4,02,47,902.

A total of 16,03,856 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Over 73.79 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country, said the ministry. With the administration of 47,53,081 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s cumulative tally of vaccination stood at 1,68,98,17,199 as per provisional reports till 7 am today.