As Covid-19 cases in Delhi continue to rise, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged Delhiites to not worry as the situation is under control. He said that the positive cases have increased by around 3000 per day but that is because the testing has increased. He added that of the total Covid-19 patients, about 45,000 have recovered. Most of the new cases that are being detected are mild and do not need to get hospitalised.

Sharing an update on the number of available hospital beds, Kejriwal said that around 6,000 beds have been occupied in the last one week despite almost 3,000 new cases being reported daily. This is because they do need hospitalisation. At present, over 13,000 beds are ready. The Chief Minister further added that that the Delhi government is working on adding more ICU beds. In the cabinet meeting, funds have been sanctioned to increase around 400 beds in a hospital in Burari. Furthermore, around 3,500 beds have been arranged in hotels.

On the efficacy and implementation of plasma therapy, the Delhi CM said that they have the permission to conduct plasma therapy at LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospitals. It has been observed that the number of deaths have come down to half since the start of plasma therapy at LNJP Hospital. He added that it may difficult to save serious patients with plasma therapy but it is helping moderate patients.

Patients under home isolation have been sent pulse oximeters. This will act as a Suraksha chakra. Plasma therapy is also helping many patients recover. https://t.co/Mcaas3O4ED — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 26, 2020

One of the major issues with coronavirus is that the oxygen level of patients drops suddenly. To deal with such situations, the Delhi government has provided oximeters to asymptomatic patients or patients with mild symptoms who are under home isolation. He also interacted with a Covid-19 patient who received a pulse oximeter and witnessed an improvement in his health. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has reached 73,780, including 26586 active cases, 44,765 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2429 death cases.

We are sending pulse oximeters that are like Suraksha Chakras for Corona patients in home isolation so they can check their oxygen saturation. I spoke to one such patient Mr Kanan on the phone yesterday. Listen in to our conversation. #DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/uW9VJcVjpZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 26, 2020

