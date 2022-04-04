According to the government, the active caseload is 12,597, accounting for 0.03 percent of the total positive cases in the country. The current daily positivity rate is 0.29 percent. For the first time in 715 days, the number of daily new infections dipped below 1000 on Monday for the first time in 715 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In addition, the number of active cases decreased below 13,000 after a 714-day hiatus. With 13 deaths documented in the previous 24 hours, the country’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 5,21,358.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported that 1,316 patients recovered from the sickness in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 4,24,95,089 people.

According to the government, 79.10 crore COVID tests have been done in the country thus far, with 3,14,823 tests completed in the previous 24 hours.

So far, 184.70 crore vaccine doses have been delivered as part of the countrywide immunisation campaign.