Coronavirus lockdown day 10: The number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 2,301 with 56 deaths and 2,088 active cases. Further, Narendra Modi also appealed for lighting candles on April 5 at 9 pm.

Coronavirus lockdown day 9: Total number of positive cases in India has now reached 2,301 with 56 who have lost their lives as per the data shared by the Health Ministry. Out of 2,301 cases, 2,088 are active cases with 156 who have been discharged from the hospitals. In the last 24 hours total of 336 new cases have been reported and this won’t be wrong to say that coronavirus pandemic is continuing its grip in India with no signs of things getting in control.

Talking about the state-wise data, maximum cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, Maharastra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra has till now been the most worst-hit state which has recorded 335 positive cases with 16 deaths. Followed by Tamil Nadu with 309 cases after Nizamuddin Delhi event gathering and Kerala at 286 cases.

Further, there are also reports that the number of active cases in India has now higher than that of China. As per the reports suggest, the active cases in China is now at 1,727 which is less than that of Indian figures. Talking about the global coronavirus toll, it has now crossed 53,000. While Italy is at 13,915 cases Spain is at 10,348. Further, the US has maximum COVID-19 cases at 234,463 with 5,607 deaths.

#UPDATE Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rises to 2301 in India, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and 1 migrated: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/Dz4ZmRsOjX — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

After addressing the entire country twice, PM Narendra Modi again urged people today morning through a video message to switch off the lights of their house and to stand at your doors and balconies lighting candles and diyas for nine minutes on April 5 at 9 pm. He added that the entire country should be together to fight with the darkness spread by coronavirus by introducing their positive lights.

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding meeting with 40 top sportspersons from various sports via video conferencing, on #COVID19 situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/WDDnftNGkF — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

The nation is in its second week of lockdown which was announced on March 24. Not just this, some hours back, PM Modi also shared his plan of fighting with the crises with all the Chief Ministers by connecting through a video call.

