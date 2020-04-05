Coronavirus lockdown day 12: This won’t be wrong to say that the spread of coronavirus has created a panic and fearful situation in the entire country. The first positive case in India was reported from Kerala on January 30 and since then the outbreak has spread all over the country infecting a total of 3,374 people. As per the latest data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 3,030 active cases have been reported with 267 people cured of the virus and 77 deaths.

Though, the government is trying hard to control the situation by isolating, tracking, sending infected to hospitals, gradually the rise in the number of cases has become worrisome. Further, the Tablighi Jammat at the 100-year-old mosque in Delhi has also been declared as the main hotspot of coronavirus as 22,000 people were either the part of the event or came in contact with the members of the event. Further, one-third of the coronavirus cases are directly linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

Further, Maharastra is the worst-hit state with 490 cases with 24 deaths followed by 445 positive cases in Delhi with 6 deaths and Tamil Nadu with 485 cases with 3 deaths, Uttar Pradesh has total 227 cases with 2 deaths, Kerala with 306 cases.

Increase of 302 #COVID19 cases in the last 12 hours; Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 3374 in India (including 3030 active cases, 267 cured/discharged/migrated people and 77 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/lpRhHeYEFb — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Further, there are reports that Railways is bracing itself to resume services from April 15 but with a special plan approved by Railway board. Though, there is no official confirmation, a concrete action plan will be first sent to the zones and will be executed after getting approved. Further, Police is now using cellphone data and GPS location of all those who attended the religious gathering in Delhi.

Moradabad: People purchase earthen lamps to light them at 9 PM today as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gesture to win over darkness in this time of despair due to #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/so7IcSPU5B — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2020

Moreover, people in Moradabad are gearing up to participate in Modi’s given idea of lighting lamps and candles today at 9 pm for 9 minutes by purchasing earthen lamps to win over darkness during this outbreak.

