Coronavirus lockdown day 13: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now crossed the 4,000 mark, taking the number to 4,067. A total of 109 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Talking about the last 24 hours, a total of 32 people have died with 693 fresh cases. While the active cases in India are 3,666, a total of 291 people are discharged from the hospital after getting cured of the virus.

Reports reveal that over 1,000 cases are directly connected to Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi in the last few days. Further, the only state which is topping the charts in terms of increasing number of coronavirus cases is Maharastra with 690 cases with 45 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu with 571 cases with 5 deaths and Delhi 503 cases and 7 deaths.

Globally, more than 12 lakh people are suffering from the coronavirus with 69, 456 cases of deaths. As per the reports, all the positive cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat are been reported from areas like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Jammu, and Kashmir.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah, Shahnawaz Hussain, Piyush Goyal, JP Nadda and others light candles, diyas to support corona warriors

Increase of 490 #COVID19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's positive cases cross 4000 mark – at 4067 (including 3666 active cases, 292 cured/discharged/migrated people and 109 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/d5xHg53Y3M — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Further on Sunday night, following PM Modi’s appeal, millions of people lit lamps and diyas, burst firecrackers and switched off the lights not to celebrate but as a gesture to fight back with the darkness spread by the pandemic. This won’t be wrong to say that the increasing number of cases has become worrisome but the continuous effort of the government with the public might be helpful.

Further, there are also reports that the government is likely to allow domestic and international flights after the lockdown gets ended. Moreover, the government is also making aggressive plans and are taking actions by sealing hotspot zones for a month to break the chain of transmission.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App