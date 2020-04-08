Coronavirus lockdown day 15: The total number of coronavirus cases has now reached 5,194 with 4,643 active cases and 149 deaths. Further, 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh are now sealed till April 15.

Coronavirus lockdown day 15: The total number of coronavirus cases on the 15th day of lockdown has reached 5,194 with total 4634 active cases with 149 number of deaths. As per the recent data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total 401 people have recovered from the virus with total 773 new cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Further, there are also reports that a 14-month-old child suffering from COVID-19 has lost his life in Gujarat.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state as it records 1,018 COVID-19 cases with 65 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu with 690 cases and 7 deaths. The capital of the country ranks at the third-worst hit state with 576 cases so far with 9 deaths. Reports by the ministry reveal that people above 60 years of age account for 63 percent of the total deaths in the country. The people suffering from diabetes are at higher risks of suffering from the virus.

Further, the 21 days of lockdown which was announced on March 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lift up on April 14. However, there are also reports that considering the increasing number of cases in India, the government might consider the requests of other states to continue with the lockdown. The final decision will be taken by the PM in the second video conference with all the Chief Ministers on Saturday.

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 5194 (including 4643 active cases, 401 cured/discharged people and 149 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Increase of 773 new #COVID19 cases and 10 new deaths recorded in last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/QkTsXR9RQA — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

Talking about the global scenario, total 82, 000 people have died due to the virus with 14.3 lakh been infected people. Further, there are also reports that 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh including Shamli, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur and Agra will be sealed from today till April 15.

15 districts – including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Shamli, Saharanpur – which have viral load of #COVID19, to be sealed. Only home delivery & medical teams will be allowed there. It's being done to prevent community spread,as numbers are high: RK Tiwari, Chief Secy pic.twitter.com/5x3xfkFoV4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2020

