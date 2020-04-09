Coronavirus lockdown day 16: US President Donald Trump thanks Modi for helping the US during the time of crises, later he also described him as terrific. Further, the total number of COVID-19 cases reach 5,734.

Coronavirus lockdown day 16: The coronavirus outbreak has not just affected India, it has led the entire world at a standstill. Recently, Donald Trump, the President of the US has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lifting the ban over the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. Donald further described Modi as terrific for allowing the export to US. Not just this, he also praised PM for his strong leadership and also said that India’s help during this time will not be forgotten.

Further, responding to Trump on Thursday PM said that the partnership of India and US has now become stronger. The US Food and Drug Administration has discovered that hydroxychloroquine is the possible treatment for all coronavirus patients. Predicting that the drug will work positively, Trump has bought 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine.

Talking about the current scenario of India, on the 16th day of lockdown in India, a total of 5,734 cases have been recorded with 5,095 active cases. As per the data shared by the Health Ministry, a total of 472 people are discharged from the hospital with 166 deaths. Further, a new COVID-19 scare has emerged in the national capital where 35 workers were found working on the rooftop of the Bengali Pastry shop. Though the Bengali Market has been sealed, three patients were COVID-19 positive out of 35.

Odisha government has become the first state to extend the lockdown for avoiding the transmission of coronavirus, till April 30. Further, the Chief Minister of Odisha has also requested the center not the begin the air and the train services till April 30. Apart from Odisha CM, many other states and experts have also suggested the extension of the lockdown considering the increase in the number of cases in the entire country.

