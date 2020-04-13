Coronavirus lockdown day 20: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 9,152 cases with 7,987 active cases and 856 people cured and discharged from the hospital. Further, the death toll in India has now reached 308 as per the latest data shared by the Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, a total of 796 new cases have been reported with 35 deaths. Talking about the state-wise data, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state by topping the charts with 1,985 cases and 149 deaths.

Followed by the national capital of the country with 1,154 cases with 24 deaths, Tamil Nadu with 1,075 cases, Rajasthan with 772 cases, Madhya Pradesh with 564 and Gujarat with 515 cases. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reveals that it has conducted a total of 1,95,748 tests in the entire country and has taken 15,747 samples in the last five days. Talking about the world scenario, a total 1.8 million people are suffering from the COVID-19.

Recently, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarna revealed that one person from Nagaland has also been detected from coronavirus. Not just this, a 56-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police team has also been tested positive of coronavirus. Reportedly, he is the third police person to get infected from the virus in Delhi.

A private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland referred a patient to GMCH after he was found with symptoms of #COVID19. He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment.#AssamCares — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 12, 2020

Total number of deaths rise to 308, 35 deaths in last 24 hours; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 9152 (including 7987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/QdUXat4AMO — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

Further, the government has also come up with a colors-code scheme wherein the districts will be highlighted with different colors to indicate the danger zones. The districts having more than 15 cases will be marked Red and no movement will be allowed there. Further, less than 15 cases will be marked with orange with limited movement and green highlighted zones will be safe with zero cases. Talking about the extension of the lockdown, though, there is no official report, states like West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab have announced about the extension.

